Los Angeles faces Indiana following overtime win

Los Angeles Lakers (24-28, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (24-28, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Indiana Pacers following the Lakers’ 129-123 overtime win against the New York Knicks.

The Pacers are 16-10 on their home court. Indiana is sixth in the NBA with 26.3 assists per game. Tyrese Haliburton leads the Pacers averaging 10.2.

The Lakers are 11-16 on the road. Los Angeles is 9-16 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Pacers won the last matchup 116-115 on Nov. 29. Haliburton scored 24 points to help lead the Pacers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pacers, while averaging 17.4 points. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LeBron James is averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Lakers. Troy Brown Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 1-9, averaging 113.3 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.6 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 118.8 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Tyrese Haliburton: out (elbow/knee), Kendall Brown: out (leg).

Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), Patrick Beverley: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press