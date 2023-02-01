Clear
Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA record

By AP News
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James tosses powder before an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:

Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387.

James points: 38,299.

Difference: 88 points.

James’ latest game: He scored 28 points Tuesday night in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 129-123 overtime victory at New York.

James’ scoring average this season: 30.2.

Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 30.2 points per game, with 89 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James three more games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. Assuming he does not miss any more games, he would be on pace to break the record Feb. 7 at home against Oklahoma City.

Next Lakers game: Thursday night at Indiana.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By The Associated Press

