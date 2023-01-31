Spurs face the Kings on 6-game skid

Sacramento Kings (28-21, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (14-37, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio enters the matchup with Sacramento after losing six straight games.

The Spurs are 5-29 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio ranks third in the Western Conference with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 3.3.

The Kings are 16-10 in conference games. Sacramento has an 11-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Kings won the last matchup 132-119 on Jan. 16, with Harrison Barnes scoring 29 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keldon Johnson is shooting 43.8% and averaging 21.9 points for the Spurs. Tre Jones is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Kevin Huerter is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, while averaging 15.3 points. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 25.4 points and 6.7 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 1-9, averaging 114.8 points, 44.0 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.3 points per game.

Kings: 7-3, averaging 122.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Josh Richardson: day to day (knee), Devin Vassell: out (knee), Romeo Langford: day to day (adductor).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press