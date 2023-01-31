Clear
31.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Spurs face the Kings on 6-game skid

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Sacramento Kings (28-21, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (14-37, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio enters the matchup with Sacramento after losing six straight games.

The Spurs are 5-29 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio ranks third in the Western Conference with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 3.3.

The Kings are 16-10 in conference games. Sacramento has an 11-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Kings won the last matchup 132-119 on Jan. 16, with Harrison Barnes scoring 29 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keldon Johnson is shooting 43.8% and averaging 21.9 points for the Spurs. Tre Jones is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Kevin Huerter is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, while averaging 15.3 points. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 25.4 points and 6.7 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 1-9, averaging 114.8 points, 44.0 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 129.3 points per game.

Kings: 7-3, averaging 122.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Josh Richardson: day to day (knee), Devin Vassell: out (knee), Romeo Langford: day to day (adductor).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 