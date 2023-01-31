Clear
James and the Lakers take on the Knicks

By AP News

Los Angeles Lakers (23-28, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (27-24, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against New York. He currently ranks sixth in the league averaging 30.2 points per game.

The Knicks have gone 12-13 in home games. New York ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing just 112.4 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Lakers are 10-16 on the road. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the league scoring 16.8 fast break points per game. James leads the Lakers averaging 6.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 24.7 points, 10.8 rebounds and four assists for the Knicks. Quentin Grimes is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

James is scoring 30.2 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Lakers. Patrick Beverley is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 5-5, averaging 115.4 points, 47.7 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 117.4 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (thumb).

Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), Anthony Davis: day to day (foot), LeBron James: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

