Bulls take on the Clippers in non-conference action

By AP News

Los Angeles Clippers (28-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (23-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls host Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers in out-of-conference action.

The Bulls have gone 13-10 in home games. Chicago is 13-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Clippers have gone 14-14 away from home. Los Angeles has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 23.8 points and 4.1 assists. DeRozan is shooting 52.7% and averaging 23.2 points over the past 10 games for Chicago.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 10.1 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Clippers. Powell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 113.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 117.0 points, 41.4 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Marko Simonovic: day to day (cervical), Javonte Green: out (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr.: out (rib), Paul George: out (knee), Kawhi Leonard: out (rest), John Wall: out (abdominal), Robert Covington: out (personal), Reggie Jackson: out (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

