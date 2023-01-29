Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Cavaliers -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland has a 4-6 record in one-possession games.

The Clippers are 14-13 in road games. Los Angeles averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 11-4 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last meeting 119-117 on Nov. 8. Paul George scored 26 points to help lead the Clippers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 22 points and 8.1 assists for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Norman Powell is averaging 16.3 points for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 20.4 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 110.6 points, 40.1 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 118.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (groin), Kevin Love: day to day (back), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr.: out (rib), John Wall: out (abdominal), Robert Covington: out (personal reasons).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press