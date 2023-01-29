Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder take on the Warriors

Golden State Warriors (25-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (24-25, 11th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Golden State. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points per game.

The Thunder have gone 11-13 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City ranks third in the Western Conference with 55.6 points per game in the paint led by Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 15.3.

The Warriors are 14-9 in Western Conference play. Golden State has a 12-13 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 16 points, eight rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Thunder. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 27.5 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Jordan Poole is scoring 21.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 118.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 120.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Luguentz Dort: day to day (hamstring), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (ankle).

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (illness), Andre Iguodala: day to day (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press