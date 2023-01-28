Clear
Sacramento puts road win streak on the line against Minnesota

By AP News

Sacramento Kings (27-20, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Timberwolves -3

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits Minnesota aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Timberwolves have gone 17-16 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota is eighth in the league with 54.0 points in the paint led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.1.

The Kings have gone 15-9 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento has an 11-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell is averaging 17.6 points and 6.3 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Kevin Huerter averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 25.4 points and 6.7 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 116.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Kings: 7-3, averaging 126.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Jordan McLaughlin: out (calf), Taurean Prince: day to day (ankle).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

