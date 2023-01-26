Golden State faces Toronto on 4-game home skid

Toronto Raptors (22-27, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Toronto looking to end its four-game home skid.

The Warriors have gone 18-6 in home games. Golden State is 9- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

The Raptors are 7-15 in road games. Toronto ranks second in the league scoring 17.7 fast break points per game. OG Anunoby leads the Raptors averaging 4.2.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 126-110 in the last matchup on Dec. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Poole is scoring 21.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 16.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.6 points, eight rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 18 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 121.9 points, 47.5 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 118.9 points, 42.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (hip), Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot), Dalano Banton: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press