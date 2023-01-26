Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA record

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:

Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387.

James points: 38,230.

Difference: 157 points.

James’ latest game: He scored 20 points Wednesday night in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 113-104 home victory over San Antonio.

James’ scoring average this season: 29.9.

Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 29.9 points per game, with 158 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James six more games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. Assuming he does not miss any games, that makes the potential record-breaking game Feb. 7 at home against Oklahoma City.

Next Lakers game: Saturday at Boston.

