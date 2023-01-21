Doncic and the Mavericks face the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (24-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (25-22, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against Los Angeles. He’s first in the league scoring 33.7 points per game.

The Mavericks are 18-10 in conference games. Dallas has a 7-5 record in one-possession games.

The Clippers are 14-15 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Clippers won 113-101 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 33 points, and Doncic led the Mavericks with 43 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 33.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Christian Wood is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Marcus Morris averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Leonard is shooting 52.7% and averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 114.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points per game.

Clippers: 3-7, averaging 109.5 points, 42.2 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), McKinley Wright IV: day to day (foot), Christian Wood: out (thumb).

Clippers: John Wall: out (abdominal), Luke Kennard: day to day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press