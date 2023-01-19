James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing

Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers are 9-16 in conference matchups. Los Angeles gives up 118.1 points and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 15-10 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is eighth in the Western Conference with 25.3 assists per game led by Ja Morant averaging 7.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is shooting 51.2% and averaging 29.7 points for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Morant is scoring 27.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 120.3 points, 46.0 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 10-0, averaging 124.8 points, 50.1 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), Lonnie Walker IV: out (knee), Anthony Davis: out (foot).

Grizzlies: Danny Green: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press