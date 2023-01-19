Oklahoma City takes on Sacramento, seeks 4th straight road win

Oklahoma City Thunder (22-23, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (24-18, third in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City visits Sacramento looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Kings are 13-9 in conference games. Sacramento has a 10-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Thunder are 10-12 in conference play. Oklahoma City is eighth in the NBA with 44.3 rebounds per game. Josh Giddey leads the Thunder with 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is scoring 23.8 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 30.5 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Thunder. Giddey is averaging 16 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 127.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points per game.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 121.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Matthew Dellavedova: out (illness), Domantas Sabonis: out (illness).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Ousmane Dieng: out (wrist), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (leg), Eugene Omoruyi: out (back), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (ankle).

By The Associated Press