Boston takes on Golden State following Tatum’s 51-point game

Golden State Warriors (22-22, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (33-12, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts the Golden State Warriors after Jayson Tatum scored 51 points in the Boston Celtics’ 130-118 win against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Celtics have gone 17-5 in home games. Boston is fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.1% from deep, led by Malcolm Brogdon shooting 45.4% from 3-point range.

The Warriors are 5-17 on the road. Golden State is ninth in the league scoring 14.9 fast break points per game. Jordan Poole leads the Warriors averaging 3.7.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 123-107 on Dec. 11. Klay Thompson scored 34 points to help lead the Warriors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 31.1 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 23.6 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Boston.

Poole is scoring 21.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Warriors. Thompson is averaging 18.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 8-2, averaging 118.2 points, 46.4 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 120.5 points, 48.7 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Jaylen Brown: day to day (adductor).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out (ankle), JaMychal Green: out (leg), Jonathan Kuminga: out (foot), Andre Iguodala: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press