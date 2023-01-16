James and the Lakers host the Rockets

Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Lakers -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game.

The Lakers are 8-15 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks third in the Western Conference with 16.5 fast break points per game led by James averaging 5.7.

The Rockets are 5-25 in conference games. Houston is 3-20 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is averaging 29.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 19.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 20.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 119.2 points, 46.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Rockets: 0-10, averaging 105.7 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), Lonnie Walker IV: out (knee), LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Patrick Beverley: out (illness), Anthony Davis: out (foot).

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press