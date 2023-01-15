Drizzle
46.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Rockets, Kings players fined, suspended for altercation

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston’s Garrison Mathews and Tari Eason and Sacramento’s Malik Monk have been fined for an on-court altercation during Friday’s game, and Jalen Green and Jae’Sean Tate with the Rockets were suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area.

The NBA announced the discipline on Sunday.

Mathews was fined $35,000 for initiating the altercation after pursuing a loose ball and taunting Monk. Monk was fined $25,000 for continuing the altercation and taunting Mathews.

Eason’s $30,000 fine involved escalating the situation and making inadvertent contact with a referee during the fourth quarter of the Kings’ 139-114 win over the Rockets.

Mathews, Monk and Eason were given technical fouls and ejected.

Green and Tate will serve their suspensions Sunday when the Rockets visit the Los Angeles Clippers.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 