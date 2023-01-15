James and Los Angeles take on Embiid and the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (26-16, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-23, 13th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Lakers -4

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA’s top scorers, LeBron James and Joel Embiid, meet when Los Angeles and Philadelphia hit the court. James is seventh in the NBA averaging 29.0 points per game and Embiid ranks second in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.

The Lakers have gone 10-9 in home games. Los Angeles is seventh in the league with 45.2 rebounds led by James averaging 8.4.

The 76ers are 9-9 on the road. Philadelphia ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 25.0 assists per game led by Embiid averaging 4.3.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won 133-122 in overtime in the last meeting on Dec. 10. Embiid led the 76ers with 38 points, and Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is scoring 29.0 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Lakers. Thomas Bryant is averaging 15.0 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 64.9% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Embiid is shooting 53.5% and averaging 33.4 points for the 76ers. James Harden is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 119.5 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 120.5 points, 41.8 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), Lonnie Walker IV: out (knee), LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Patrick Beverley: day to day (illness), Anthony Davis: out (foot).

76ers: Tobias Harris: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press