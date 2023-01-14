Light Rain
51.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Knicks hold off Wizards 112-108 despite Kuzma’s 40

Sponsored by:
By AP News
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) goes to the basket against Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Knicks hold off Wizards 112-108 despite Kuzma’s 40

Photo Icon View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 34 points, including a couple crucial free throws with 13.9 seconds left, and the New York Knicks held off a furious Washington rally in a 112-108 victory over the Wizards. Julius Randle had 23 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks, who won for the sixth time in seven games. He also provided the game’s biggest highlight with his left-handed dunk in the third quarter over Washington’s Daniel Gafford. Kyle Kuzma scored 40 points for the Wizards.

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Weather Alert