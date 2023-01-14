Knicks hold off Wizards 112-108 despite Kuzma’s 40 View Photo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 34 points, including a couple crucial free throws with 13.9 seconds left, and the New York Knicks held off a furious Washington rally in a 112-108 victory over the Wizards. Julius Randle had 23 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks, who won for the sixth time in seven games. He also provided the game’s biggest highlight with his left-handed dunk in the third quarter over Washington’s Daniel Gafford. Kyle Kuzma scored 40 points for the Wizards.

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer