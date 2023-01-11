Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers

Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.

The Lakers are 8-14 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Mavericks are 17-8 against conference opponents. Dallas is the worst team in the NBA recording 39.0 rebounds per game led by Doncic averaging 8.8.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mavericks won the last matchup 124-115 on Dec. 25. Doncic scored 32 points to help lead the Mavericks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is averaging 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Lakers. Dennis Schroder is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Doncic is averaging 34 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mavericks. Christian Wood is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 121.0 points, 45.0 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 116.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), Lonnie Walker IV: out (knee), LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Troy Brown Jr.: day to day (quad), Anthony Davis: out (foot).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (hamstring), Josh Green: out (elbow), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (adductor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press