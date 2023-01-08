Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James’ pursuit of NBA record

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984.

Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387.

James points: 37,965.

Difference: 422 points.

James’ latest game: He scored 37 points on Saturday in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 136-134 win over Sacramento.

James’ scoring average this season: 29.1 points per game.

Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 29.1 points per game, with 423 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James 15 games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. The Lakers’ 15th game from now is Feb. 7 at home against Oklahoma City.

Next Lakers game: At Denver on Monday.

