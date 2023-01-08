Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks 4th straight road win

Los Angeles Lakers (19-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (26-13, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Denver looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Nuggets are 19-9 in conference games. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 54.8 points per game in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 15.7.

The Lakers have gone 8-13 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is second in the Western Conference scoring 56.7 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 17.2.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 126-108 on Dec. 17. LeBron James scored 30 points to help lead the Lakers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 25.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

James is averaging 27.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Lakers. Thomas Bryant is averaging 14 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 119.3 points, 43.0 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 122.1 points, 44.5 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Peyton Watson: out (adductor), Jeff Green: out (hand), Collin Gillespie: out (leg).

Lakers: Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), Lonnie Walker IV: out (knee), Troy Brown Jr.: out (quad), Anthony Davis: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press