Light Rain
42.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Poole leads Golden State against Detroit after 41-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Detroit Pistons (10-30, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-18, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Detroit Pistons after Jordan Poole scored 41 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 118-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Warriors have gone 17-2 in home games. Golden State is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pistons are 5-17 in road games. Detroit is seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.3% from deep. Alec Burks paces the Pistons shooting 45% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pistons won 128-114 in the last matchup on Oct. 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: Poole is scoring 20.3 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 15.6 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Bojan Bogdanovic averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Burks is shooting 47.0% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 113.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 113.5 points, 44.5 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: out (ankle), Andrew Wiggins: out (illness), JaMychal Green: out (leg), Jonathan Kuminga: out (foot), Andre Iguodala: out (hip), Stephen Curry: out (shoulder).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Isaiah Livers: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 