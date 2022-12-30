Spurs overcome Randle’s 41, hand Knicks fifth straight loss

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had 30 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a season-high 41 points from Julius Randle to beat New York 122-115 handing the Knicks their fifth straight loss. Spurs guard Romeo Langford added a career-high 23 points for the Spurs, who were without injured starter Devin Vassell. Tre Jones added 13 points and Jeremy Sochan had 12. Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 36 points while starting in place of injured point guard Jalen Brunson. New York only led briefly after blowing a nine-point lead with 33 seconds left in regulation in an overtime loss to Luka Doncic and Dallas on Tuesday.

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press