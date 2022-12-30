Light Rain
51.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Spurs overcome Randle’s 41, hand Knicks fifth straight loss

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had 30 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a season-high 41 points from Julius Randle to beat New York 122-115 handing the Knicks their fifth straight loss. Spurs guard Romeo Langford added a career-high 23 points for the Spurs, who were without injured starter Devin Vassell. Tre Jones added 13 points and Jeremy Sochan had 12. Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley had a career-high 36 points while starting in place of injured point guard Jalen Brunson. New York only led briefly after blowing a nine-point lead with 33 seconds left in regulation in an overtime loss to Luka Doncic and Dallas on Tuesday.

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ
Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 