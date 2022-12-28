James, Los Angeles set for matchup with Miami

Los Angeles Lakers (14-20, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (17-17, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Heat -7

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Miami. He ranks ninth in the league scoring 27.8 points per game.

The Heat have gone 10-8 in home games. Miami is the worst team in the Eastern Conference averaging just 108.1 points per game.

The Lakers are 6-12 on the road. Los Angeles ranks second in the Western Conference scoring 55.9 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 17.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry is averaging 14.4 points and six assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Lonnie Walker IV averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. James is shooting 52.3% and averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 106.5 points, 39.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 120.7 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.9 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Bam Adebayo: day to day (illness), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Dewayne Dedmon: out (foot), Jimmy Butler: day to day (ankle), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Caleb Martin: day to day (ankle), Udonis Haslem: day to day (achilles).

Lakers: Juan Toscano-Anderson: out (ankle), LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Dennis Schroder: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

