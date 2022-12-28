Golden State takes on Utah, seeks 4th straight home win

Utah Jazz (19-17, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (17-18, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Warriors -2.5; over/under is 231

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Warriors play Utah.

The Warriors are 10-8 in conference games. Golden State leads the Western Conference with 29.4 assists per game led by Stephen Curry averaging 6.8.

The Jazz are 15-10 against conference opponents. Utah is seventh in the NBA with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarred Vanderbilt averaging 2.5.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Jazz won the last matchup 124-123 on Dec. 8, with Jordan Clarkson scoring 22 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 30 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 22.2 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Malik Beasley averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Clarkson is averaging 21.2 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 114.8 points, 43.3 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points per game.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 115.9 points, 41.7 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (adductor), Draymond Green: day to day (foot), JaMychal Green: out (health and safety protocols), Andre Iguodala: out (hip), Stephen Curry: out (shoulder).

Jazz: Kelly Olynyk: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press