Tatum and the Celtics host the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (21-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (25-10, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Los Angeles. He’s fifth in the league averaging 31.1 points per game.

The Celtics are 14-5 on their home court. Boston has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Clippers are 10-8 on the road. Los Angeles is third in the NBA allowing just 108.6 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers won 113-93 in the last matchup on Dec. 13. Paul George led the Clippers with 26 points, and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 31.1 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 26.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Boston.

John Wall is averaging 12 points and 5.4 assists for the Clippers. George is averaging 12.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 47.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 113.9 points, 46.0 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Payton Pritchard: out (thigh), Robert Williams III: day to day (illness).

Clippers: John Wall: out (rest).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press