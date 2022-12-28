Light Rain
Kings coach Mike Brown enters health and safety protocols

By AP News
Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown coaches against the New York Knicks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown will miss the game against the Denver Nuggets after entering the league’s health and safety protocols.

The team announced Tuesday afternoon that Brown will be out and associate coach Jordi Fernandez will run the team in his absence.

Brown will be out until he gets clearance to return from the COVID protocols.

The Kings will also be without star center Domantas Sabonis, who has an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb. Sabonis is day to day after getting hurt last Friday.

