Warriors play the Grizzlies on Christmas day

Memphis Grizzlies (19-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (15-18, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Warriors -4; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors play the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Warriors are 9-8 against conference opponents. Golden State is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Grizzlies have gone 9-8 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis leads the league in inside scoring, averaging 57.8 points per game in the paint this season. Ja Morant leads them with 14.2 points per game in the paint.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 30.0 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc. Jordan Poole is averaging 19.1 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Morant is averaging 27 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 113.9 points, 41.5 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 114.8 points, 50.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (adductor), Donte DiVincenzo: day to day (illness), JaMychal Green: out (health and safety protocols), Andre Iguodala: out (hip), Stephen Curry: out (shoulder).

Grizzlies: Danny Green: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press