Nets’ Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets’ game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness.

Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after.

Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-game suspension Nov. 20, sitting out the second night of a back-to-back Dec. 10.

