Davis, Lakers set for matchup with the Kings

By AP News

Los Angeles Lakers (13-17, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (16-13, sixth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Sacramento Kings. Davis ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 27.4 points per game.

The Kings are 5-6 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Lakers are 0-6 in division play. Los Angeles is 7-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 12 the Kings won 120-114 led by 32 points from De’Aaron Fox, while Davis scored 24 points for the Lakers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 17.1 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Kings. Fox is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Davis is shooting 59.3% and averaging 27.4 points for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 115.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 119.1 points, 43.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.7 points.

INJURIES:

Lakers: Juan Toscano-Anderson: out (ankle), LeBron James: out (ankle), Austin Reaves: out (ankle), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Russell Westbrook: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

