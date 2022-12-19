Los Angeles visits Phoenix after Booker’s 58-point performance

Los Angeles Lakers (13-16, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (18-12, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix faces the Los Angeles Lakers after Devin Booker scored 58 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 118-114 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Suns are 6-0 against the rest of their division. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference shooting 37.3% from downtown, led by Damion Lee shooting 47.8% from 3-point range.

The Lakers are 0-5 against the rest of the division. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the NBA with 45.3 rebounds per game. Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 12.1.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 115-105 on Nov. 23, with Mikal Bridges scoring 25 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is shooting 47.7% and averaging 28.0 points for the Suns. Bridges is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Davis is scoring 27.4 points per game with 12.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 116.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 121.5 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points.

INJURIES:

Lakers: Juan Toscano-Anderson: out (ankle), Patrick Beverley: day to day (calf), Wenyen Gabriel: out (shoulder), LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press