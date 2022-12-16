Washington plays Los Angeles, looks to break road losing streak

Washington Wizards (11-18, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (17-14, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington travels to Los Angeles looking to break its eight-game road slide.

The Clippers are 9-7 in home games. Los Angeles is fourth in the NBA with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 7.5.

The Wizards are 3-11 on the road. Washington is 7-9 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last matchup 114-107 on Dec. 11, with Paul George scoring 36 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is scoring 23.5 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 12.4 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Monte Morris is averaging 9.8 points and 5.3 assists for the Wizards. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 108.7 points, 47.2 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Wizards: 1-9, averaging 116.2 points, 40.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.0 points.

INJURIES:

Wizards: Bradley Beal: day to day (hamstring), Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Rui Hachimura: out (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press