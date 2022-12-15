Detroit hosts Sacramento after overtime win

Sacramento Kings (15-12, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-22, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Sacramento Kings after the Pistons took down the Charlotte Hornets 141-134 in overtime.

The Pistons have gone 4-9 in home games. Detroit is 4- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Kings are 7-8 on the road. Sacramento is 6-10 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings won 137-129 in the last meeting on Nov. 20. De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 33 points, and Jaden Ivey led the Pistons with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stewart is averaging 12 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Fox is averaging 22.5 points and 5.6 assists for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 112.4 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES:

Kings: Alex Len: out (illness), Kevin Huerter: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press