Booker, Suns set for matchup with the Clippers

Phoenix Suns (16-12, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (17-13, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns play the Los Angeles Clippers. Booker ranks 10th in the league scoring 27.4 points per game.

The Clippers are 3-3 against Pacific Division teams. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference shooting 36.3% from downtown, led by Brandon Boston Jr. shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.

The Suns have gone 13-8 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix scores 115.4 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Suns won the last matchup 112-95 on Oct. 24, with Booker scoring 35 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Wall is averaging 12.3 points and 5.6 assists for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Booker is scoring 27.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 17.1 points and 9.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 110.6 points, 48.2 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Suns: 4-6, averaging 116.8 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points.

INJURIES:

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Devin Booker: day to day (hamstring), Deandre Ayton: day to day (ankle), Duane Washington Jr.: out (hip), Cameron Payne: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press