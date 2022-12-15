Golden State faces Philadelphia on 4-game road skid

Golden State Warriors (14-15, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (15-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will attempt to break its four-game road slide when the Warriors play Philadelphia.

The 76ers are 10-5 in home games. Philadelphia ranks last in the Eastern Conference with 40.1 rebounds per game led by Tobias Harris averaging 6.4.

The Warriors are 2-13 on the road. Golden State ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 14.4 fast break points per game led by Klay Thompson averaging 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Georges Niang is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, while averaging 9.5 points. Joel Embiid is averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Stephen Curry is scoring 30.0 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 18.7 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 114.9 points, 40.8 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 119.8 points, 45.6 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES:

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (adductor), Andre Iguodala: out (hip), Klay Thompson: out (rest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press