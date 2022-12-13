Clear
Durant, Irving lead well-rested Nets past Wizards 112-100

By AP News
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) grabs the rebound against Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) and center Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 30 points, Kyrie Irving had 24 and the well-rested Brooklyn Nets methodically pulled away for a 112-100 win against the overmatched Washington Wizards. The Nets, who won at Indiana on Saturday night with their top seven scorers sitting out, matched a season best with their fourth straight win. All those players were back in action Monday except Royce O’Neale, who missed a second consecutive game for personal reasons. Will Barton scored a season-high 22 points for the Wizards, who lost their season-worst seventh game in a row. Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points for the Wizards but didn’t play after the third quarter.

By BEN NUCKOLS
AP Sports Writer

