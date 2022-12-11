Tatum, Celtics set for matchup against the Clippers

Boston Celtics (21-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (15-13, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Los Angeles. He ranks fourth in the league scoring 30.0 points per game.

The Clippers are 7-6 on their home court. Los Angeles has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Celtics have gone 10-4 away from home. Boston leads the Eastern Conference scoring 120.3 points per game while shooting 49.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Wall is averaging 12.6 points and 5.6 assists for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Tatum is shooting 47.2% and averaging 30.0 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 110.5 points, 46.0 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 121.8 points, 43.1 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES:

Celtics: Al Horford: out (health and safety protocols), Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press