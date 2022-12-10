Cloudy
Davis and the Lakers take on the Pistons

By AP News

Los Angeles Lakers (10-15, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (7-21, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Detroit Pistons. Davis is ninth in the league averaging 27.5 points per game.

The Pistons have gone 4-8 in home games. Detroit is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Lakers are 4-9 on the road. Los Angeles has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 128-121 on Nov. 19. Davis scored 38 points to help lead the Lakers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bojan Bogdanovic is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Pistons. Alec Burks is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Davis is scoring 27.5 points per game and averaging 12.3 rebounds for the Lakers. Lonnie Walker IV is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 4-6, averaging 110.1 points, 41.3 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 119.6 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points.

INJURIES:

Lakers: Juan Toscano-Anderson: out (ankle), Wenyen Gabriel: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

