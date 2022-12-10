Jackson has 20 points, Grizzlies beat Pistons 114-103

Cloudy
By AP News
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (35) shoots while defended by Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and four blocks and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 114-103 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory. Brandon Clarke added 17 points for Memphis, missing only one of his eight shots. Dillon Brooks had 16 points, and Ja Morant finished with 15 points and 12 assists. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 19 points, Marvin Bagley III scored 14 points, while Kevin Knox II and Isaiah Stewart finished with 13 points each.

By CLAY BAILEY
Associated Press

