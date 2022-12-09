Tatum and Boston visit Curry and the Warriors

Boston Celtics (21-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-13, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum meet when Golden State hosts Boston. Curry is fifth in the NBA averaging 30 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.5 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 11-2 in home games. Golden State is fifth in the NBA shooting 37.7% from deep, led by Andrew Wiggins shooting 45% from 3-point range.

The Celtics are 10-3 in road games. Boston is seventh in the NBA with 27.1 assists per game led by Marcus Smart averaging 7.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is averaging 30 points, 6.6 rebounds and seven assists for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 18.3 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Smart is averaging 11.7 points and 7.6 assists for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 28.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 117.9 points, 43.9 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.1 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 121.8 points, 43 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: out (adductor), Draymond Green: day to day (hip), Andre Iguodala: out (hip), Stephen Curry: day to day (ankle).

Celtics: Al Horford: out (health and safety protocols), Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press