Denver visits Los Angeles after overtime win against Oklahoma City

By AP News

Denver Nuggets (11-7, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (11-8, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Los Angeles Clippers after the Nuggets took down the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-126 in overtime.

The Clippers are 9-7 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Nuggets are 9-4 in Western Conference play. Denver is second in the Western Conference with 15.9 fast break points per game led by Michael Porter Jr. averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, scoring 23.6 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Norman Powell is shooting 45.8% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Porter averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Nuggets, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Nikola Jokic is averaging 18.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 114.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Paul George: out (knee), Luke Kennard: out (calf), Kawhi Leonard: out (ankle).

Nuggets: Ish Smith: out (calf), Michael Porter Jr.: out (heel), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Jeff Green: out (knee), Peyton Watson: out (illness), Bones Hyland: out (illness), Jamal Murray: out (reconditioning).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

