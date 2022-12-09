Boston and Sacramento square off in battle of top offenses

Sacramento Kings (10-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (14-4, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings square off in a matchup between the NBA’s top two offenses.

The Celtics have gone 7-1 at home. Boston scores 119.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Kings have gone 4-4 away from home. Sacramento is fourth in the Western Conference with 15.6 fast break points per game led by De’Aaron Fox averaging 3.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is shooting 47.2% and averaging 30.6 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 16.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Kings. Kevin Huerter is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 9-1, averaging 121.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Kings: 8-2, averaging 124.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Robert Williams III: out (knee), JD Davison: out (ankle).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press