Sacramento plays Detroit, seeks 6th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (3-13, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts Detroit aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Kings have gone 5-3 at home. Sacramento averages 120.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Pistons have gone 0-9 away from home. Detroit averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 1- when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Huerter is shooting 51.0% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, while averaging 16.1 points and 3.4 assists. De’Aaron Fox is shooting 55.4% and averaging 23.1 points over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and six assists for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 8-2, averaging 128.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 102.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Keegan Murray: day to day (back).

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart: out (toe), Cade Cunningham: out (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press