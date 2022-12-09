Clear
Thompson leads Golden State against New Orleans after 41-point game

By AP News

Golden State Warriors (8-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (9-7, eighth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Pelicans -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Klay Thompson scored 41 points in the Warriors’ 127-120 win against the Houston Rockets.

The Pelicans are 5-4 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is sixth in the league averaging 116.3 points and is shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Warriors are 5-5 in conference matchups. Golden State averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 3- when winning the turnover battle.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 5 the Pelicans won 114-105 led by 26 points from Brandon Ingram, while Jordan Poole scored 20 points for the Warriors.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ingram is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Stephen Curry is scoring 32.3 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Warriors. Thompson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 116.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Trey Murphy III: day to day (foot), Kira Lewis Jr.: out (knee), Zion Williamson: day to day (foot).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

