Golden State puts home win streak on the line against Utah

By AP News

Utah Jazz (12-8, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Utah aiming to continue its seven-game home winning streak.

The Warriors are 6-6 against conference opponents. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference with 32.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Stephen Curry averaging 5.8.

The Jazz are 11-4 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks sixth in the Western Conference shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevon Looney is averaging 5.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 28.3 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 22 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 19.3 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 113.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 117.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

Jazz: Mike Conley: out (knee), Leandro Bolmaro: out (concussion), Johnny Juzang: out (wrist), Rudy Gay: out (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

