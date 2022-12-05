Curry and the Warriors face the Pacers

Indiana Pacers (12-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-11, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Warriors -9.5; over/under is 241.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Indiana Pacers. Curry ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.8 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 11-1 in home games. Golden State averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 5- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Pacers are 5-7 on the road. Indiana ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.6% from deep. Andrew Nembhard leads the Pacers shooting 39.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 5.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 30.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists. Jordan Poole is averaging 17.1 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for Golden State.

Tyrese Haliburton is shooting 46.1% and averaging 19.1 points for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 118.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (adductor), Jordan Poole: day to day (ankle), Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (groin), Chris Duarte: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press