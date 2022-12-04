Oubre and Charlotte take on Los Angeles in non-conference play

Los Angeles Clippers (13-11, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-16, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers take on Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Charlotte Hornets in a non-conference matchup.

The Hornets are 4-7 in home games. Charlotte averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Clippers have gone 6-5 away from home. Los Angeles is the worst team in the Western Conference scoring averaging just 106.7 points per game while shooting 46.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oubre is scoring 19.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Hornets. P.J. Washington is averaging 15.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Powell is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 109.9 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 108.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (shoulder), Mark Williams: out (ankle), Cody Martin: out (quad), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (ankle).

Clippers: Paul George: out (knee), Luke Kennard: out (calf), Kawhi Leonard: out (ankle), Norman Powell: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press