Golden State puts home win streak on the line against Houston

Houston Rockets (6-16, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (12-11, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Warriors -10.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to keep its nine-game home win streak intact when the Warriors take on Houston.

The Warriors are 8-7 in Western Conference games. Golden State averages 29.8 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Draymond Green with 6.7.

The Rockets are 4-12 in conference matchups. Houston ranks fourth in the NBA with 45.8 rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 8.8.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 127-120 on Nov. 21, with Klay Thompson scoring 41 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is shooting 51.8% and averaging 29.9 points for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jalen Green is averaging 21.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Rockets. Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 17.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 119.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 110.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (hip).

Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press