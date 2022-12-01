Antetokounmpo and the Bucks face the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (8-12, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (15-5, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks face the Los Angeles Lakers. Antetokounmpo is currently fourth in the league scoring 31.3 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 11-2 at home. Milwaukee is the league leader with 36.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 9.4.

The Lakers are 2-6 in road games. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference with 16.1 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 4.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brook Lopez is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, while averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.9 blocks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Anthony Davis is shooting 57.1% and averaging 24.8 points for the Lakers. James is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 113.2 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 117.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Serge Ibaka: out (illness), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

Lakers: Troy Brown Jr.: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

