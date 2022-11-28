Los Angeles takes home win streak into matchup with Indiana

Indiana Pacers (11-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-11, 13th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Lakers -4; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Lakers take on Indiana.

The Lakers have gone 5-5 in home games. Los Angeles is last in the Western Conference shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

The Pacers are 4-4 in road games. Indiana leads the Eastern Conference with 28.0 assists. Tyrese Haliburton leads the Pacers with 11.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lonnie Walker IV averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Anthony Davis is averaging 26.3 points, 12.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Haliburton is averaging 19.6 points, 11.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 115.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (calf).

Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Andrew Nembhard: out (knee), Chris Duarte: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press